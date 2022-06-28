The Bob’s Burgers Scene That Proves Bob Is The Best Cartoon Dad

The scene in question is from Season 3 Episode 7, “Tinarannosaurus Wrecks”. This episode begins with Bob deciding to give his eldest and teenage daughter Tina (Dan Mintz) a chance to get some experience behind the wheel of his car in the grocery store lot. 13-year-old Tina accidentally crashes into Bob’s malicious rival Jimmy Pesto’s (Jay Johnston) car. Bob covers for Tina, and the rest of the episode’s Hijinx revolves around trying to hide the truth from a corrupt insurance adjuster named Chase (Bob Odenkirk).

Throughout the episode, Tina is wracked with guilt to the point of believing she is cursed. When Chase invites Bob and the rest of the Belchers to throw a party at his house, Tina goes nuts. Bob turns away briefly, leaving her to monitor the grill. He then turns to find that not only has the grill caught fire, but the flames have spread to the sides of Chase’s house.