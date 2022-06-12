The Blue Bloods Episode Idea That Would Put A Dark Spin On The Family Dinners

The first, and perhaps the most obvious way for the writers to spin an entire episode of Blue Bloods around the dinner table would be through a hostage situation. What better way to keep a bunch of cops in one place than arranging a sinister criminal to force them there?

u/balasoori hesitantly responded to the original post before providing the most viable scenario to actually make it work. Her comment is: “It wouldn’t work. What makes this series great is that we see different characters in their roles as cops. An entire episode at a family dinner would be pretty boring unless they had a hostage situation where a villain breaks into the house and holds the family hostage during Sunday lunch.”

This proved to be an aha moment for the same Redditor, who then wrote, “Damn, I was just writing [the] Plot for an episode.”

With four decorated officers at the table and literal decades-long criminals locked away by the Reagan’s, there’s a long list of criminals who could return for revenge to take out the family. Perhaps the most compelling of all stories revolves around a criminal who was locked away by Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) before rising to 1PP. Of course, this criminal like Frank would be in his 60s or older, so her son and grandson, who showed up, could be family against family, legacy against legacy. This approach could also serve as a backdoor pilot for the fledgling Frank prequel series that fans will want to see. And if the show has gone down this route, perhaps another way to stick to the family theme is that Joe Hill (Will Hochman) is the catalyst for a Reagan victory.