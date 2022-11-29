The Blacklist’s Ryan Eggold Admits He Had To Think Of James Spader As ‘Just A Dude’ To Make Filming Easier

Working with an actor of the caliber of James Spader could feel imposing, even intimidating. Still, Ryan Eggold had a direct and honest assessment of his co-star, and his approach to working with Spader isn’t rocket science. “He’s awesome,” Eggold said of Spader during an interview with the BUILD series. “I think you know what I’m going to say, that you have to try to get over it with James or with any actor that you have admired and has had a long career that you respect. Otherwise, it’s just very difficult to work with them. You know what I mean? But you gotta figure out how to deal with them, as just a guy, as just a person, you know.

After Tom’s story wrapped up in Season 5 of the series, Eggold found himself as Dr. Max Goodwin a new home in “New Amsterdam”. However, even without a character as sophisticated as Tom Keen, The Blacklist endures and successfully marches on. And the four seasons following Tom’s departure seem in no hurry to wrap up the entire story arc of main protagonist Red (Spader). Even Spader himself isn’t sure what’s in store for Red or how The Blacklist will end once the show is on its intended run. “The lifespan of the show will dictate how things will play out,” Spader said during a “Blacklist” panel (via YouTube).