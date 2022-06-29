The Blacklist Actors You Might Not Know Passed Away

One of Clark Middleton’s last acting roles was as Glen Carter in The Blacklist. Credited with 13 episodes, moviegoers will likely recognize him for his work with Robert Rodriguez (“Sin City”), Quentin Tarantino (“Kill Bill: Vol. 2”), and David Lynch (“Twin Peaks”). Carter is an employee of the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), but he also works part-time as a tracker for Reddington, helping him locate people and sometimes objects. It was a role that saw many hilarious interactions for the two cast members, with Carter often making things up on a whim, like telling Red in season 2’s “The Kenyan Family” that he had never left the country, only to later to unveil grew up in London.

According to the New York Times, Middleton died of West Nile virus in 2020. His character’s death was also acknowledged in Season 8 of the series, with Red grappling with his friend’s death just as the cast and crew grappled with Middleton’s death.

According to creator Jon Bokemkamp, ​​after Middleton’s death, Carter was a character written specifically for Middleton after he auditioned for a separate role. “His character started with our love for Clark and how great he is at what he does,” the producer said (via Entertainment Weekly). Though the character only appeared in about a dozen episodes, Bokenkamp credited him with being part of the DNA of the “Blacklist” world.