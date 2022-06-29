The Black Phone Star Mason Thames Reveals The One Thing That Had Him Spooked While Filming

According to Mason Thames, the only thing that really terrified him during filming of The Black Phone was meeting Ethan Hawke for the first time in his menacing Grabber getup. The young actor told The Hollywood Reporter, “Seeing the mask that Ethan wore was definitely scary.”

During “The Black Phone,” Hawke dons several different versions of the hair-raising face covering that has become one of the film’s most intriguing selling points. The mask was designed by famed horror artist Tom Savini, whose previous works include Hollywood classics such as 1978’s ‘Dawn of the Dead’ and 1980’s ‘Friday the 13th’. Hawke has described himself as totally withdrawn from the mask, which fueled his entire performance.

“The mask did a lot of the work for me,” Hawke told the Arizona Republic in an interview published June 20. “I found this mask absolutely terrifying,” he said. “Scott’s idea that the mask would keep changing – there were nine of them, each with subtle differences. It made me feel like I was playing hide and seek with the audience and Finn the character. It’s terrifying because the most mundane act of making a peanut butter and jelly sandwich is terrifying when you’re wearing that mask.”