The Biggest Snubs From The 2022 Emmys In Memoriam Segment

William Hurt might not have been a household name, but he should have been. A true chameleon of a character actor, Hurt ennobled every film he starred in, in roles ranging from Luis in The Kiss of the Spider Woman (for which he won an Oscar in his first of four nominations) to Secretary Ross in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – not to mention Broadcast News, Children of a Lesser God and A History of Violence.

Though Hurt was better known for his outstanding screen work, and yes, he was in the Oscar-winning role of “In Memoriam” earlier this year. However, both his first and last roles were actually on television, and in between he was Emmy nominated for his performances in Too Big to Fail and Damages.