The Biggest Issue Fans Have With The First Episode Of Westworld Season 4

As fans of dramas as complex as Twin Peaks can attest, dedicated Westworld viewers definitely don’t need to understand the series’ plot to have a good time. “I have no idea what’s happening, but I love it,” u/Rostabal said of “The Auguries,” receiving a thousand upvotes and a bunch of positive comments in a post created by u/LoretiTV on the r/Westwelt subreddit. The majority of fans who responded to u/Rostabal’s thread admitted they felt the same way. “Roger this. I’ll need a explainer on YouTube by now [the] next episode,” said u/Competitive_Travel16. u/StephenHunterUK quipped, “Welcome back to r/westworld, the show you need a chart to follow.”

Other fans tried to apply logic to the procedure to explain what was going on. U/austrolibertarian think Christina is in the Sublime but admitted they don’t know why Dolores-Christina would change her looks and name if that were true. Redditor u/danlorlg believes Christina’s company is secretly programming stories for William’s new Hoover Dam amusement park. Others, like u/dvs0n3, believe that Christina is hosting at a different park and is being transferred to an urban environment. Most intriguingly, u/BernieDharma thinks Christina is a human being, but she is writing the storyline of Dolores as part of a fictional game that she is designing.

It will be a while before fans find out what’s really going on with Christina and the rest of the Westworld gang; This is just the beginning of a very wild season 4.