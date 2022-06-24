The Biggest Change Kevin Feige Made To The Doctor Strange Script

Being weird is kind of Doctor Strange’s whole business, but it seems that previous versions of the film’s script from 2016 weren’t quite weird enough for producer Kevin Feige. Speaking to /Film, C. Robert Cargill talked about how he and his co-writers spent about nine months writing and revising drafts of the script before settling on anything final. Every time Feige looked at a draft, instead of asking the team to call things back, he reportedly did the opposite, saying, “This is great. Can we make it weirder?” In response, Cargill and his co-writers said, “Yes, we can make it even weirder.” And so Doctor Strange was born.

That goal, Cargill explained, was driven in part by a desire to “build something that fits into its own space in the MCU that isn’t just a copy of everything else.” In particular, Cargill mentioned another untitled film “that’s doing something similar.” This is likely related to Iron Man, which also stars a callous, rich idiot who suffers a traumatic event that changes his entire worldview.