The Big Mouth Moment That Went Too Far

In Season 3 Episode 7 (“Rankings”), a new character is introduced in “Big Mouth” – Ali, voiced by comedian Ali Wong. On her first day at Bridgeton Middle School, Ali is an open book. While introducing herself to her colleagues, Ali reveals that she is pansexual.

When asked by Nick Birch (Nick Kroll) to explain what that means, Ali says, “It’s like, some of you bores like tacos and some of you like burritos. And if you’re bisexual, you like tacos and burritos. But I say I like tacos and burritos, and I might be into a taco born a burrito or a burrito that turns into a taco, comprende?” After that, almost all of Ali’s male classmates admire her voted hottest girl in school.

Ali’s explanation of what it means to be pansexual angered a number of fans, who took to social media to express their disappointment with the episode. On twitter, @VimHomeless said: “Big Mouth represents pansexual with ‘everything’s on the menu’ and puts it around like it’s a superior sexuality, that’s probably the ugliest and most youthful thing I’ve ever seen.”

Many disagreed with Ali’s idea that you have to be pansexual to like transgender men and women — when in reality, that’s not the case. Someone who identifies as bisexual might also “like a taco that was born a burrito.” @1800EIJIS sarcastically tweeted: “Hahahaha thanks Big Mouth, as a pansexual I wasn’t informed that transsexuals are not part of bisexuality? Who decided that at the last gay meeting?”