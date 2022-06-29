The Big Criticism Chicago Med Fans Have About The Early Seasons

As mentioned above, episodes of early series can sometimes have quality control issues. And as with Parks & Recreation’s debut, character development was a definite theme throughout the first few seasons of Chicago Med.

Speak in the discussion “Character development who???” On the show’s subreddit, the original poster u/Gynaneo wrote, “I’m almost at the end of Season 2 and I’m wondering if there will even be character development like…?” They then complain that most of the characters are completely fixed and “… are so stuck that it is so [sic] annoying… You kind of hope it gets better, but it just doesn’t [sic] Apparently.” Redditor u/polopony915 wrote that there was indeed development in those early seasons, but “unfortunately most are developing in the wrong direction,” while Chi-hard viewer u/Ella D08 feels that Dr. Oliver Platt’s Daniel Charles is going through a noticeable change, but not until later in Season 4.

These fans’ thoughts on the matter were echoed by The Wrap writer Mekeisha Madden Toby in her 2015 review of the Chicago Med premiere, where she asked, “How many episodes can these characters box in before the show?” Staying predictable?” As it turns out, however, “Chicago Med” is staying alive and well as it prepares for the upcoming season on NBC, predictable or not.