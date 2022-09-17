The Big Change HBO Max Has Apparently Started Making To Certain Movie Posters On Their Service

On September 12, 2022, Twitter user @Tuckerpete noted, “Twitter users are reporting that HBO Max has removed Warren Beatty and Paul Newman’s cigars from the movie poster art used on its homepage: McCabe & Mrs. Miller. The Life and Times of Roy Bean.” In a screenshot comparing the original art to the edited version of the ’70s films, the cigars the main characters were holding appear to have been edited out.

As reported by Vulture, it appears tobacco imagery has been removed from some movie posters on HBO Max. However, they also point out that there are still some artworks depicting tobacco imagery, and despite the eradication of cigarette smoking, HBO still seems quite content to keep its marijuana smoking imagery intact, such as artwork dedicated to the “High Maintenance” series can be used.

Reactions to the changes have been mixed, with some like @BrianHolderD He points out that in the case of The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean, there is another poster that doesn’t depict smoking that HBO Max could have used. But the majority of commentators think the change is ridiculous @RealJMarcus Reference to the satirical film “Thank You for Smoking” starring a senator who wanted to do just that. This comparison causes @Sordatosp to reply, “Exactly… When parody becomes reality.”

Warner Bros. Discovery and HBO Max are yet to comment on the changes, according to Vulture, but given the amount of controversy they’ve weathered in recent months, such as the cancellation of Batgirl, it’s not surprising that they’re over it silent one.