The Big Change Fans Can Expect From Dancing With The Stars’ Disney+ Move

“Dancing with the Stars” will run for a full two hours when it goes live. Technically, it always has been. But on network TV, producers have always factored commercial breaks into their runtimes. With no ads on Disney+, producers are still aiming for a total runtime of two hours, which means they’ll have a lot more time to fill it.

“We’ve got up to two hours to fill on the nose instead of a two-hour commercial version,” Conrad Green, producer of “DWTS,” told Variety. “And that’s almost a third more material that you need to find for the show.”

Finding content to fill the full two hours is one thing, although Green says this won’t be a problem initially simply because the new show will have more cast members than almost any previous season. A potentially bigger problem for producers was figuring out how to make set changes without the disruption of commercials.

"We lost 34 minutes of reset time," Green said. "So those are our big challenges this season, how do we fill that? [extra] Time editorially, and secondly, how do we deal with the loss of those minutes that we used to use for the reset?" The executive producer also said that they plan to address these challenges by bringing back the skybox that was used over the course of 30 seasons (via Heavy.com) There's also room to bring back group dances and other features that were removed during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.