The Big Broadway Connection You Likely Didn’t Know These Stranger Things Stars Shared

The pool of young actors in “Stranger Things” is full of Broadway veterans. No fewer than three of the performers come from not-so-humble backgrounds in classical musicals. Sadie Sink may appear in “Stranger Things” as the hard-to-impress skateboarder Max, but she first portrayed an orphan onstage in the title role of “Annie” (via Vogue). She reported that it wasn’t entirely coincidental that she knew Stranger Things co-stars Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo at the time. As fellow young Broadway actors, they made it a habit to meet up between shows.

McLaughlin and Matarazzo had equally impressive roles as did Sink. McLaughlin played young Simba in The Lion King while Matarazzo appeared as Gavroche in Les Misérable. It wasn’t the last time they used their singing talents either. In the Season 3 finale, Lucas (McLaughlin) and Max (Matarazzo) mercilessly tease Dustin about his girlfriend Susie by singing the theme to “The NeverEnding Story,” which Dustin belts out in a key scene. The short moment is a humorous reflection on the common history of the three.