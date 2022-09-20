The Big Bang Theory Star Who Almost Played HIMYM’s Barney Stinson

While Sheldon Cooper and Barney Stinson’s two roles couldn’t be more different, the actor behind the first role actually shared a funny story. In The Late Late Show with James Corden, Jim Parsons lent his insights to popular fan theories about The Big Bang Theory. One of these sparked an intriguing storyline from Parsons’ previous auditions, revealing that he was once in the running to play another character, and that happened to be Barney Stinson on How I Met Your Mother.

“The funny thing is that I auditioned to play Barney and felt like I was very wrong about that and almost ran out of the room screaming after the audition,” Parsons recalled. He then shouted out to Neil Patrick Harris, who got the gig and admitted he was a better fit for the role. Parsons also debunked the fan theory, which he finds interesting but ultimately wrong.

Fan dimensional swap theory suggests that Sheldon Cooper (Parsons) is really Barney Stinson (Harris) from “How I Met Your Mother” from another world. The rationale for this interesting idea comes from the fact that they are so completely different in Bizarro (Superman’s evil counterpart) fashion. At some level it has a base of support, especially for the deep speculation pools on the internet.