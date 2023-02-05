The Big Bang Theory Fans Think The Writers Overlooked A Great Stuart Storyline
In the season 7 finale of The Big Bang Theory, titled The Status Quo Combustion, Sheldon (Jim Parsons) finds himself in a personal crisis as everything changes around him, culminating in his losing the comic book to Stuart (Kevin Sussman) discovered store had burned down. Luckily, Howard and Bernadette are struggling to find someone to take care of Howard’s mother, and Stuart fills that role, becoming her new caretaker. Fans were so concerned about Stuart’s store that showrunner Steven Molaro had to reassure fans at a 2014 Comic-Con panel that the show wouldn’t go ahead without a comic book store (via THR).
In the Season 8 episode “The Hook-up Reverberation,” the gang come up with the idea of investing in the store and becoming part owners, but unfortunately Mrs. Wolowitz beats them to it and gives Stuart the money to reopen it Loading, which he eventually does a few episodes later in The Comic Book Store Regeneration.
In Den of Geek’s review of “The Status Quo Combustion,” critic Juliette Harrisson noted the relief at finding Stuart a new job that makes him happy, saying that “poor Stuart’s endless series of personal disasters became seriously depressing and stopped a long time ago especially funny.” Giving Stuart something to be happy about seems to have kept the episode from getting too depressing after the store burned down.
But why didn’t the writers allow the gang to go ahead with their plan to buy the store? Turns out, many fans thought it was a missed opportunity.
Fans don’t understand why the show brought up the possibility that the gang would buy the comic book store when they wouldn’t
In a 2023 thread on the r/bigbangtheory subreddit, u/jmhimara asked if anyone else wished the gang had gone through with their plan to buy the comic book store, and a surprising number of people said they had. Redditor u/CarnalOrganicAnagram brought up a good point, saying, “That’s one of those acts that I’ve been wondering, why would they bother introducing it if they won’t?” Redditor u/jcoddinc said , that the storyline would have been awful as Sheldon would have tried to control everything and would have ruined the business, to which u/kmkmrod pointed out that that’s why it would be funny.
A number of critics also saw the missed opportunity. The Den of Geek review of “The Hook-up Reverberation” mentioned this possibility, saying that “it would have freshened up the show and given them a place to socialize outside of the university cafeteria, but also a legitimate space for Stuart inside too.” create their group.” TV Fanatic also brought it up in their review, lamenting the opportunities such a storyline could have brought before expressing disappointment that the show ended that storyline before it even had a chance had to begin, so fans are just left to fantasize about what might have been if the writers hadn’t smelled this potential story.