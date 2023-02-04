The Big Bang Theory Creators Felt Like They Messed Up With The Original Iteration Of Penny

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Big Bang Theory co-creators Bill Prady and Chuck Lorre spoke about the original pilot of the series and its iteration of the penny character Katie. “We didn’t realize early on that the audience saw them [Leonard and Sheldon] as children. They were very naive and childish no matter how intelligent they were. They were very vulnerable and the audience didn’t want a toxic presence around them,” Lorre said.

After negative reaction from test audiences, CBS asked if they would reshoot it with a different female lead, but Lorre and Prady claimed it was more of a writing issue than an acting issue. “We rewrote Katie to be Penny and made her a lot more charmed and kinder to the boys as opposed to a woman who would take advantage of her,” Lorre explained.

However, when it came to the new iteration of the character, they decided to go in a different direction with Kaley Cuoco anyway. Obviously, it would be difficult for most fans to imagine a female lead other than Cuoco’s Penny, but it seems everything worked out well for The Big Bang Theory in the end.