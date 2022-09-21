The Best TV Friendships In History

The popular comedy Parks and Recreation, similar to Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The Office, boasts many excellent friendships between its characters, but none is as interesting or original as that between Ron Swanson and Leslie Knope. Ron and Leslie couldn’t be more ideologically opposed – Leslie believes government has the power to do good and should do whatever it takes to support its citizens, and Ron believes government should not exist under any circumstances.

In general, Ron’s ideology is played much more as a joke than Leslie’s, which is justified given his views (he even suggests dismantling the fire department at one point), but at the same time he’s one of the most respected characters on the show. Leslie and Ron disagree on many things, but they share the same core values; Integrity, honesty, bravery and an innate understanding of what is good and what is bad. Their friendship may not be entirely realistic, especially given the very bitter political rift between them, but it’s ambitious and damn fun to watch.