The Best Movies Set Aboard Trains

First released in 2013, Snowpiercer quickly became one of the best-known films from South Korean director Bong Joon-ho, who would direct the Oscar-winning Parasite just a few years later. With both films offering commentary on real-world issues amidst their unlikely locations, fans of Parasite who haven’t seen this 2013 sci-fi thriller should put it high on their watch list.

In the distant future, a failed climate control experiment has turned the entire earth into a barren and ice-filled wasteland, subsequently wiping out most of all life on the planet. Mankind’s only survivors all live on a bullet train called the Snowpiercer. Traveling around the world on a route that spans the entire planet, the impressive route is only surpassed by its sheer size. And while it sounds like a pretty good last-ditch option for humanity to move on, it’s proving to be far from the case.

Although you might assume that all the strife and disparity are dead with most of human life, the cramped living conditions aboard the Snowpiercer only serve to exacerbate the problems. After the lives of the people who live in the carriages furthest back in the train, their lives of misery motivate them to attempt a revolt whose ultimate goal is to reach the locomotive. The journey they take to the front lines reveals the true difference between their lives and that of the train’s upper class as they push forward to bring down everything.