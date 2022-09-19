The Best Live-Action Dragons Ranked

Of course, Walt Disney seems to be the purveyor of modernized fairy tales in the 20th centuryth century and beyond. “Sleeping Beauty” is perhaps one of the studio’s best-known animated films. The central villain character in this film is the evil sorceress Maleficent. She earned her own live-action film starring Angelina Jolie in the role of the meddling villain. Only this time, she was given a more likable role and her character was somewhat reconnected to be considered a powerful fairy. Still, no one can forget the prince’s classic gauntlet, cutting through the thorny vines surrounding Princess Aurora’s castle and battling Maleficent as a full-grown dragon in the animated film’s grand finale. However, things definitely don’t go the same way in the live-action reimagining.

The guy doesn’t get the girl. Prince Phillip (Brenton Thwaits) tries to wake up the princess with a kiss, but apparently it’s not meant to be. After finding that she has fallen into the curse she once furiously bestowed upon her royal line, Maleficent is filled with remorse and kisses Aurora’s forehead. This will wake up the princess. But the king’s guards refuse to let the couple go. They attack Maleficent. During the fight, she transforms her faithful pet crow, Diaval, into a fearsome dragon. The dragon sets fire to the castle and commendably holds the fortress down for a while. Eventually, the king’s guards overwhelm the beast and restrain it. As far as live-action dragons go, though, it’s a brilliant recreation of the dragon Maleficent was once transformed into in the animated film, albeit with crow-like feathers and a beak of sorts. The mythical creature still retains the iconic horns, which look very similar to Maleficent’s.