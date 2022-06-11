The Best Family Dinner Scene In Blue Bloods Season 8

Almost every character in “Blue Bloods” has a role to play in NYC’s criminal justice system. For Jamie Reagan and Eddie Janko, it’s the job of a thug cop, working on the ground to protect ordinary citizens and each other. For four seasons, Eddie rode the shotgun with Jamie, and there were many times when writers teased viewers that their relationship might blossom into something more. “Jamko” became the ship of the show. Unfortunately, over-professional Jamie and headstrong and determined Eddie refused to let their emotions get in the way of their careers. That all changed in Season 8 Episode 22, “My Aim is True,” when Jamie found himself in the crosshairs of a gunman. Eddie saved him at the last moment and the two had an emotional scene on the street.

In this week’s dinner scene, Jamie finally introduced Eddie to being more than just his work partner. To the stunned faces of the rest of the family, Jamie introduced her as his fiancee. After four years of waiting, Jamie and Eddie went from a strictly platonic and professional relationship to a full-fledged engagement in a matter of seconds.