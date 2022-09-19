The Best Episodes Of Westworld Ranked

Westworld is one gigantic mystery, and watching it slowly unravel over the course of a season is what makes it so worth watching, especially when these revelations completely change what you know about the characters. When Season 3 came out, we already knew Dolores had much bigger plans when she finally leaves the park, but The Mother of Exiles shows just how big her plans really are.

Former Westworld programmer Bernard, former Westworld security chief Stubbs, and former Westworld attraction Maeve all go on separate trips to stop Dolores from throwing the human world off balance. It is revealed that Dolores actually made copies of her own mind and placed them in several different hosts that Bernard and Maeve encounter throughout the episode.

Much like Ford’s speech in Dissonance Theory, the Dolores copies are an exciting and chilling revelation of just how powerful a character can become in the Westworld universe. And it gets even better with the expertly crafted battle sequences that take place before the episode.