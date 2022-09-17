The Best Easter Egg You Missed In Every Batman Movie

The third and final installment in Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy was in many ways a flimsy continuation of the cultural phenomenon of the previous two films, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t much to love. While The Dark Knight Rises primarily sidesteps established lore rather than referencing it, there are a few fun tidbits hidden in the film’s dialogue, despite its creator’s apparent desire to minimize the camp of previous iterations. While Nolan’s ponderous, inaudible vision of Bane stomps through Gotham and stirs up excitement, there’s a lot going on behind the scenes, often hidden in rapid dialogue changes or a single shot. Several classic Batman villains, including Killer Croc, Clayface, and Mr. Freeze, are mentioned tangentially, but one name drop in particular stands out.

Popular fan opinion is that Joseph Gordon Levitt’s character should be John Blake Nolan’s vision of a Robin-esque sidekick for the modern era, but according to the actor in an interview with Cinemablend, that’s not entirely true. While, yes, attempting to suggest that the character’s name is actually Robin is so obvious that it’s actually clunky, the name alone doesn’t make a boy wonder. Instead, this addition to the character is intended to reinforce the idea that this character is Batman’s protégé in a more general sense, and that he will inherit Batman’s tools and duties during his absence.