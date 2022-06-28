The Best Courtroom Scene In Law & Order: SVU Season 6

Novak makes a classic Sam Waterston-as-Jack McCoy reach as she convenes a grand jury to indict the US Army on sexual assault and murder charges, as she doesn’t believe the ex-servicemen involved should be held criminally liable for theirs Actions. It’s the sort of heroic, if naïve, windmill tilt that audiences adore about a television attorney, and one that Neal handles with a challenging emotional realism.

Novak relentlessly interrogates the head of the pharmaceutical company, an army colonel, and an army doctor who, although acting as an anonymous whistleblower, under oath denies the danger of Quinium. The determined prosecutors don’t let the deceptions and half-truths of the three enemy witnesses wear them down, but it’s no use – in the end the grand jury finds that neither the drug company nor the US Army can be held criminally responsible for anything.

While it’s disheartening, the lifelike futility of the trial (via ABC News) is part of what makes the courtroom scene so brilliant. “Goliath” refuses to give us a rosy, unrealistic account of the effectiveness of our justice system or the mechanics of our society. When Novak asks the doctor why he turned against her, as she could have protected him if he had exposed the truth, he says sympathetically, “Ms. Novak, you are very young – and that’s not how the world works. So the entire episode, and its courtroom scene in particular, speaks to an uncomfortable truth.