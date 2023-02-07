The Best Casting Choices To Play Batman And Robin In DCU’s The Brave And The Bold

For Batman, you want an actor who can capture both the character’s brooding intelligence and Bruce Wayne’s charismatic playboy charm. It should also be noted that this Batman will likely be remarkably different than most previous live-action adaptations because he will deal with being a father. Given that Gunn’s DCU has little room for error, he’d probably want to go with someone who’s demonstrated some strong acting ability and screen presence in high-profile roles.

If there’s anyone who fits right into that equation who hasn’t been Batman yet, it has to be Alexander Skarsgard. Those who have seen movies like The Kill Team, Straw Dogs, and The Northman know that Skarsgard can excel at being dark, domineering, and, in the case of The Northman, an intense physical menace be. Screen. Aside from the sheer dedication to his roles and his incredible acting ability, he has also proven that he can show charm and wit in his lines.

Plus, his roles in popular HBO shows like True Bloods and Succession have made him a recognizable talent that people may be interested in another Batman movie. Skarsgard is the total package in terms of acting and presence, and he should be a frontrunner option for portraying Batman.