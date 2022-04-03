The Best Arrest In Blue Bloods Season 7

In Season 7 Episode 10, “Loss Unbearable”, a vicar’s teenage son is killed in cold blood. But the boy isn’t just any reverend’s child — it’s Reverend Potter (Ato Essandoh), Frank Reagan’s (Tom Selleck) old rival, who has his sights set on him and the NYPD in general. Potter is so desperate for Frank to catch the killer, in direct contradiction to his morals, that he’s attempting to bring undue evidence to the police to speed things up.

At the end of the day, however, it’s the police’s insistence on doing it by the book that leads to the arrest of the killer, who turns out to be someone Potter helped keep him out of jail when he was a boy. That bittersweet irony, coupled with Frank’s admission that a corrupt cop killed his son long ago, makes this particular arrest one of the most memorable of the season.

This probably explains why this episode gets the best of the season on IMDb with an 8.4 rating. Fans on Twitter were also caught up in the emotions. Several spectators including @DMPiconecommented on how the “powerful association” that led to the arrest made her “one of the best”. [episodes] they did it.” Even @AtoEssandohthe actor who plays Potter quipped a bit on the Vogel app about how amazing the episode was and how honored he was to be a part of it [of it].”