The Beloved Stranger Things Character The Duffer Brothers Were Originally Going To Kill In Season 1

Speaking at an event celebrating Netflix’s Geeked Week, Matt Duffer began explaining that “Stranger Things” is a living show that responds to feedback from fans, other writers and directors working on the popular series. He then cited Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) as the perfect example of how Stranger Things can change on the fly. In fact, Steve was originally supposed to die in Season 1.

According to the Duffers brothers, the original plan was to kill Steve in the season one finale. In particular, Ross Duffer claimed that in an early draft of Episode 8 (“The Upside Down”), Steve died while fighting the Demogorgon. The two brothers then joked that it had been quite a while and the exact details are a little blurry. Interestingly, both agreed that they never thought Steve would prove to be so popular and such an integral part of the story.

“It’s developing,” Matt Duffer then added. “So it’s not like we’re making it all up as we go along, but the characters and the actors and everyone who works on the show informs what we’re doing.” Given those comments, it certainly seems like Keery’s performance would have had an impact on his character’s fate and helped cement Steve as an integral part of the Stranger Things universe. However, given the many threats Hawkins faces, we can’t help but worry about Steve’s overall longevity.