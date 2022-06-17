The Beloved Disney Characters Fans Think Deserve Their Own Movie

A now-deleted user on Reddit posted images of Gramma Tala from “Moana”, Grandma Willow from “Pocahontas” and Grandma Fa from “Mulan” and suggested the three should have their own movie. The fans reacted enthusiastically immediately.

The top rated comment from u/KesInTheCity expressed great interest saying it was “like the Disney version of Golden Girls”. U/Sparkles0589 couldn’t contain their excitement saying, “Yesssss naughty grannies for the win!” Another deleted user also chimed in, imagining how great the soundtrack would be considering all three characters were featured in some of the most famous music productions of the studio can be seen.

Other commentators tried to imagine what the film’s story might be like, with a largely spiritual angle. U/TheTriniTrin says, “What if all Disney grannies have the same soul and they just move to other Disney worlds when they ‘die’!” U/PANICitsASHY elaborates further, saying, “They could all be spiritually connected and seek comfort in one another as they help guide their family through each of them [their] Travel.”

Why stop at three? Redditors like u/Jtsprz, u/X_TOH, and u/Disneyaubrey suggest bringing Mama Coco (“Coco”), Tanana (“Brother Bear”), and Mama Odie (“The Princess and the Frog”). With these feisty, wise and almighty women taking to the screen, it would make a nice change from your typical teenage Disney flick. With an audience age range that’s primarily geared towards younger and middle-aged individuals (via Insider Intelligence), this idea could prompt audiences to follow in the footsteps of another generation, allowing for a wide range of storytelling avenues to be explored . The adventures they would experience would be anything but settled, and that’s why we’re more than here.