The Beloved BBC Star Who Made Liam Neeson’s Atlanta Cameo Possible

As you can imagine, when Liam Neeson was asked by Donald Glover to do his cameo in Atlanta, he was a bit reluctant at first. Speaking to Esquire Middle East, the Academy Award-nominated Northern Irish actor admitted he was initially “very opposed” to the idea of ​​doing the episode, “because I was this particular episode that me and a bout of racism passed over.” 40 years.”

Neeson knew Glover as a “pretty cool” new generation performer, so he sympathized with him as a creative. But the cameo took some convincing. “When Donald called and told me about ‘Atlanta,’ and I hadn’t seen the show at all. But after two or three calls. And he assured me it would be okay,” the actor told Esquire. Back then, one of Glover’s British co-stars stepped in and apparently played a key role in getting Neeson cast for the role: Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

“I finally trusted [Glover] because I saw his talent,” Neeson said. “He was working on something with Phoebe Waller-Bridge that she thought was a good idea. And I had just seen Fleabag, which I loved. I thought, well, I’m a different generation here. Here’s this gorgeous black performer saying to me please do this show. Yes, we will talk about races. It will be fine. And I thought fuck it, do it. Jesus, do it. So we did it!”