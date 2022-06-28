The Beloved Adam Sandler Comedy Philip Seymour Hoffman Turned Down

Adam Sandler, who recently appeared on Dana Carvey and David Spade’s Fly on the Wall podcast, told the hosts that Philip Seymour Hoffman auditioned to cast the 1995 comedy Billy Madison (via ComicBook.com). . In this classic comedy, Sandler famously played a grown man who has to repeat every grade from first grade through senior year.

“I was in Toronto preparing to shoot the film and it wasn’t cast yet and I saw Philip Seymour Hoffman [audition] and I laughed my ass off,” Sandler told Carvey and Spade. Sandler was apparently so impressed that he lobbied heavily for Universal Pictures to cast Hoffman. The role in question? That of antagonist Eric Gordon, which ultimately went to Bradley Whitford.

However, by the time the studio returned to Sandler, Hoffman had changed his mind. Sandler was informed that Hoffman had turned down the role, prompting Sandler to call him and practically beg him to accept it. According to Sandler, the exchange went like this: “‘So, you want to do that?’ And he’s like, ‘Aww, I can’t.’ And I say, ‘Oh, why not?’ And he’s like, ‘Awww … I just don’t want to.’” Too bad. Seven years later, Sandler got the opportunity to star opposite Hoffman in Paul Thomas Anderson’s 2002 romantic comedy-drama Punch-Drunk Love.