The Beatles’ Lord Of The Rings Movie We Never Got To See

That’s right, the Fab Four almost starred in a film adaptation of The Lord of the Rings.

The treat comes from The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson. Jackson revealed it to the BBC in November 2021 while promoting his Beatles documentary Get Back. While working on the documentary, Jackson asked Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr about the Lord of the Rings project that never happened.

“What I understand is that Denis O’Dell, who was their Apple Films producer who produced The Magic Christian, came up with the idea to do Lord of the Rings,” Jackson said.

Jackson explained that the producer sent the band a copy of the trilogy when they were living in India in early 1968. McCartney would have played Frodo, Starr would have played Sam, Harrison would have played Gandalf and Lennon would have played Gollum.

That was after the Liverpool quartet had already met in “Hard Days Night” (1964) and “Help!” (1965). Like its two previous films, The Lord of the Rings would have been a musical comedy and the Beatles would have written the songs.

“What would the Beatles have done with a Lord of the Rings soundtrack album?” Jackson wondered. “That would have been 14 or 15 Beatles songs that would have been pretty incredible to listen to.”

What’s more, the Beatles even approached legendary director Stanley Kubrick to direct. That was four years after Kubrick “Dr. Strangelove”.

In the end, it was Tolkien himself who vetoed the project, uncomfortable with the idea of ​​a pop band representing his characters. That leaves us wondering what could have been.