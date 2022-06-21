The Battle of Awaji Island new Key Visual released ahead of July 2022 premiere

Musashi in the Orient: The Battle of Awaji Island. Credit: Studio ACGT

A new key visual for the second Orient Court titled Orient: The Battle of Awaji Island has been released. The key visual was released during Orient Celebration 2022 summer event organized by Avex Pictures at Atsugi City Cultural Hall, Kanagawa, Japan on June 19, 2022.

The second Cour of Orient is scheduled to premiere on July 11, 2022. The show will air July 11 on TV Tokyo, July 12 on AT-X and July 14, 2022 on BS TV Tokyo.

The anime is also streamed on various platforms including U-NEXT, Disney+, d Anime Store, ABEMA, etc.

Orient: The Battle of Awaji Island includes the longest story arc in the Orient manga series to date, the Awajishima Battle Arc. The new key visual features some of the main characters from this arc. They are: Musashi, Kojirou Kanemaki, Tsugumi Hattori, Akihiro Shimazu, and Amako Katsumi.

Here is the key visual released by the production team:

New Orient: The Battle of Awaji Island key visual. Credit: Studio ACGT

Orent OP, ED theme songs

The OP theme song for the anime is “Break It Down” by Sota Hanamura & Lil’Fang. And the ED theme song for the anime is “Threads in Different Colors” by Gakuto Kajiwara.

An animated jacket for the OP theme song was released, featuring Musashi and Naoe Kanetatsu. The song will be released on July 11, 2022. Here is the jacket released by the production team:

The jacket from the Orient OP theme song “Break it Down”. Credit: Studio ACGT

A music video for the ED theme song was released. The song will be released on July 20, 2022. An autograph session will be held on July 17, 2022 to commemorate the release.

Here is the music video posted on Gakuto Kajiwara’s Youtube channel:

Cast and staff of Orient: The Battle of Awaji Island.

The anime’s cast members include:

Yuma Uchida as Musashi

Souma Saitou as Kojirou Kanemaki

Rie Takahashi as Tsugumi Hattori

Hiro Shimono as Shirou Inukai

Kiyono Yasuno as Michiru Saruwatari

Satoshi Hino as Naotora Takeda

Haruki Ishiya as Aoshi Sanada

Saori Onishi as Shunrai Yamamoto

Tomoaki Maeno as Tatsuomi Uesugi

Natsuki Hanae as Naoe Kanetatsu

Yoshiki Nakajima as Masaki Amakasu

Kouki Uchiyama as Akihiro Shimazu

Gakuto Kajiwara as Amako Katsumi

Yoko Hikasa as Kuroko Usami

Tetsuya Yanagisawa, best known as the director of High School DxD, is directing the anime at Studio ACGT. Mariko Kunisawa, best known for Ascendance of a Bookworm, is scripting the series. Takahiro Kishida is designing the characters.

More about the series

The first Cour of Orient aired for 12 episodes from January to March 2022. You can watch the episodes on Crunchyroll.

The anime is based on the manga series of the same name, written and illustrated by Shinobu Ohtaka. The series was first published in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine from May 2018 to January 2021. She was later transferred to Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in February 2021. Kodansha USA licensed the series for English release in North America.

For more information about the series, visit Orient’s official anime website.