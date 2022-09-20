The Awkward Backstage Interaction That Boy Meets World’s Will Friedle Claims Changed His Life

According to the actors, Will Friedle’s life-changing moment came when Trina McGee walked out of her dressing room in a red headscarf — leading Friedle to jokingly compare her to Aunt Jemima, the former maple syrup mascot who retired in 2020 for cultural talks about the mascot being a racial stereotype (via NBC News).

“In my head, I didn’t attach any cultural meaning to it,” Friedle said in the episode “Pod Meets World” with McGee. “I saw a person I thought was my friend but didn’t know very well wearing a big red hat. That’s all I saw. I was like, ‘You’re part of the cast, which means I’m going to make fun of you the same way I make fun of you.’ [of others].’ I thought, ‘I’m going to make fun of her red hat.’ As far as my stupid, privileged mind has seen. Just before moving on for my part, I walked by and said, “I love your syrup,” and continued on to the set thinking, “Boom, Zing! I only got her for her hat.'”

Friedle recalled speaking to McGee immediately after the comment and said he told her, “I assumed that was like you calling me the funny green giant,” to which she clearly disagreed. “You said, ‘No, that’s not the same at all,'” Friedle told McGee. And while Friedle notes that cultural awareness of these issues was less discussed in the 1990s, he explains that he was mortified when he found out and that it was a life-changing moment when he began to consider these deeper issues . Thankfully, according to McGee, the two later hugged and Friedle apologized.