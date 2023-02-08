The Arrowverse’s Long, Agonizing Death Is A Lesson In How To Achieve Cultural Irrelevance

Everyone loves ice cream, but you can still drown in it if the tub is big enough. This basic principle also applies to genre shows, which tend to lose momentum and falter if they run too long.

Think of The Walking Dead. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a zombie joke that hasn’t been used to describe the lumbering, dogged existence of AMC’s non-zombie show. In all fairness, the parallels are there. The Walking Dead survived The damn season on the farm only to become a shambling parody of itself, infecting AMC with a series of smaller offshoots and slowly draining its reception.

That didn’t suddenly turn into a tirade against The Walking Dead. This show is just the most obvious example of the same problem that plagued the later stages of the Arrowverse. How many evil, scary-looking speedsters has the Flash bumped into over the years? Shouldn’t the Arrowverse just ban archery, since it’s clear that every single person who’s even laid eyes on a bow feels compelled to become a vigilante? How many times have you watched an Arrowverse show and thought, “Sure, that was kind of cool, but haven’t we seen that before?”

Even the most enticing genre universes have a shelf life unless they heavily reinvent and experiment. Arrowverse’s attempts to shake things up were never enough, and at some point the sheer volume of content only diluted the experience enough to make it hard to care more.