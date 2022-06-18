The Andy Scene On Parks And Recreation That Really Crossed The Line For NBC

In Season 2, Episode 6 of NBC’s hit mockumentary without Michael Scott, Parks and Recreation, Andy made one last attempt to win back his ex-girlfriend, whose name can now only be read one way. Ann Perkins (Rashida Jones). That attempt ended in chaos when, after presenting himself naked on her doorstep, he was instead greeted by her good friend Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler). Well, when it comes to a scene like this, the actors are usually given skin-colored clothing to protect their modesty. However, Pratt, the rebel that he is, chose to go the full method and be “authentic” in his looks.

This led to Poehler’s understandable shock being caught on camera, which came after several takes where Pratt didn’t get the reaction he expected from her (via People). Still, it was a moment the actor hilariously a few years ago, highlighting the aftermath of his self-exposure and the reaction to it from network executives long after the cameras had stopped rolling.