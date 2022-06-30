The Alternate Howard Storyline Better Call Saul Fans Never Got To See

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in May 2022, Tom Schnauz recalled how the writers of “Better Call Saul” discussed it, Lars and Cal Lindholm (Steven and Daniel Spenser Levine) — aka the Season 1 skateboard con artists – to bring back to be part of a big story with Howard, if he hadn’t been killed.

“In the early stages when we started hijacking the season, we had discussions about the Skate Rats coming back from season 1 and being kind of part of the plan and tricking Howard into kind of thinking he accidentally killed one of them.” , said Schnauz . “There were all these crazy different plots.” According to Schnauz, there were set plans for Howard Hamlin and his ultimate survival in the grand scheme of things. But the developing story of Better Call Saul changed that.

“There were all different scenarios. We go different ways,” explains Schnauz. “We’ve been working on these stories for so long and for so many days and taking so many different paths that it’s hard to tell when we felt we were on the right track. We just go step by step. The characters get us where we want to go.” With only six episodes left at the time of writing, Better Call Saul will be returning and concluding its final season beginning July 11 on AMC. The series is set to come to an end on August 15th.