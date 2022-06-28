The Agent Smith Fan Theory That Will Blow The Matrix Fans’ Minds

The character with the strongest arguments as the savior of mankind is none other than Hugo Weaving’s brilliantly realized Agent Smith. While it may seem crazy at first, the evidence is pretty compelling. As pointed out in a video by Film Theory, Neo can do things like fly or fight like a super soldier, but there’s not much Matrix manipulation with this guy. Smith, on the other hand, goes into full virus mode, changing things at will and assimilating residents.

As far as a man born in the Matrix is ​​concerned, Neo was actually born in a pod and appears in the sixth iteration according to the Architect, while in the first film Smith Morpheus suggests he was there from the start. In this interrogation scene with Morpheus, unlike the other programs, Smith shows very human traits. He unmistakably rebels (a trait of The One) when he takes off his earpiece and cuts off his communications with the system he is tasked with protecting. Then he goes into smell and taste, attributes that probably only a living thing would know about or use to make a point.

And then there’s the element of prophecy that involves going back to Source to reset the Matrix. Neo achieves this goal, but the end result only occurs after he is assimilated by Smith. Could that have been the plan all along, with a few white lies leading the right people (including the real one) down the right rabbit holes to achieve a necessary outcome?