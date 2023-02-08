The Advice CSI’s George Eads Takes From Quentin Tarantino

In the fifth season of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, famed Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill writer-director Quentin Tarantino helmed the two-part season finale, Grave Danger. In the episode, Nick Stokes is subjected to a horrific ordeal when he is pulled from a crime scene, buried alive in a coffin, and held for a million dollar ransom. The episode has often been heralded as one of the show’s best, with Tarantino even earning an Emmy nomination for Best Director for his work (via Emmys).

Nick Stokes actor George Eads received some memorable advice while working with the Oscar winner. Speaking to CSI Files in 2012 about working with Elisabeth Harnois and Ted Danson, Stokes explains, “I think every time… I don’t want to say it gets better, but it gets more authentic every time I get together with the two of them from them. One thing I can take away from Quentin Tarantino is make it real. It’s a collaborative thing on our set; they allow us to add and subtract dialogue.”

It was Tarantino’s genuine love for “CSI” that drew the director to helm the two-hour episode in the first place. And Eads wasn’t the only one who enjoyed working with Tarantino, as Walter Gordon actor John Saxon tells Spokesman: “He’s so overwhelmingly enthusiastic. I think that’s really one of his great strengths.”