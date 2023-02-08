The Adults – What We Know So Far About Director Alex Winter’s Murder Mystery

The cast of The Adults has some serious star power, and everyone involved has proven their skills on screen. Of the many talented players in the lineup, Josh Gad will bring his skills to the project and take on the role of Nathan. The actor is known for his work on shows like ‘Avenue 5’ and ‘Central Park’ as well as a number of films including the voice of Olaf in the ‘Frozen’ movies. When the project was announced, Gad accepted Twitter to express his willingness to participate by writing: “I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of this incredible project. Alex Winter is putting together a film that will truly be something very special. I’m also so excited to be playing with my friends Evan Rachel Wood and Anthony Carrigan.”

Evan Rachel Wood is set to play Megan. The Emmy and Golden Globe nominee has had a number of career highlights across her resume, including roles such as Dolores Abernathy on Westworld, Tracy Freeland on Thirteen, and Madonna on Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

Anthony Carrigan is also there. The actor has appeared on DC shows like Gotham and The Flash, but he’s probably best known for his Emmy-nominated efforts as Noho Hank on the hit series Barry. He will reunite with Alex Winter on the project as the two previously worked on Bill & Ted Face the Music. Winter, whose creditable acting credits include The Lost Boys and the Bill & Ted films, will also star in the crime thriller, but that’s not all he does in The Adults.