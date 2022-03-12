The Adam Project, starring Ryan Reynolds, is now available on Netflix. The story follows Adam Reed, a time-traveling jet pilot on a personal mission.

He pairs up with his own 12-year-old younger self to preserve the future after crash-landing in the year 2022.

After Red Notice, Ryan’s second Netflix collaboration is a traditional time travel thriller. Shawn Levy is the director of the film.

Free Guy, the previous Shawn-Ryan collaboration, was an out-of-the-box original notion. Because there are so many time travel sci-fi thrillers out there, the film is somewhat predictable and familiar to the audience.

Ryan portrays Adam Reed, a time-traveling pilot from the future, where even time is a mountain to conquer. The plot follows an erroneous voyage that defies many traditional notions of time travel.

On a quiet night at home, twelve-year-old Adam discovers an adventure when his 40-year-old self appears in front of him. Adam’s life with his mother, Ellie, is an unhappy one. Both are grieving the loss of Adam’s father, played by Mark Ruffalo.

The elder Adam and his future wife Laura are both time-traveling pilots. During Laura’s voyage back in time, a mission of hers goes awry.

Adam becomes ruthless in his pursuit of her and travels across time to find her. During the journey, Adam finds himself in the past, in his own house.

Following in the footsteps of blockbusters such as Stranger Things and Night At The Museum, the director ensures that the uninteresting plot is tremendously engaging.

Casting Ryan Reynolds as a bad guy ensures half of the success. No one gets weary of Ryan’s sharp sense of humour when he plays a character. Fans adore all of his recent mercenary-with-a-mouth roles.

Along with Ryan Reynolds, the film stars Braxton Bjerken as young Adam, Jennifer Garner as Ellie Reed, Zoe Saldana as Laura, and Mark Ruffalo as Louis Reed. Despite her brief appearance, Zoe Saldana is a joy to see. Zoe is also one of Hollywood’s most well-known action stars.

