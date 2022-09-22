The Actress Who Plays Marceline The Vampire Queen In Adventure Time Is Gorgeous In Real Life

Since her introduction in Season 1, Marceline the Vampire Queen has been voiced by Olivia Olson. Keen-eared animation fans might recognize Olson’s voice from ‘Phineas and Ferb,’ in which Olson played Vanessa Doofenshmirtz from 2008 to 2015. Olson has become a staple of adult animation, having also appeared in episodes of “Steven Universe” and “Robot Chicken.”

Olson’s most famous live-action role takes us back to the happier days of 2003 when the young actress played Joanna in Love Actually. Olson’s honeyed voice delivered a version of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas” that rivaled the original. The then 10-year-old’s performance was so good that the producers asked her to sing a version with fewer runs and vocal flourishes. “My dad later told me they were like, ‘She sounds too good. No one’s going to believe she’s actually singing that,'” Olson told EW. Seven years later, Olson brought her singing talents to Adventure Time, where Marceline’s songs set some of the show’s most poignant storylines to music.