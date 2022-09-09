The Actress Who Plays Madisynn On She-Hulk Had A Long, Memorable Run On Tosh.0

Patty Guggenheim’s first appearance on “Tosh.0” was briefly, as an unnamed character in Season 6 Episode 1 entitled “We Buy Golf” (per IMDb). Her next appearance in Season 6 Episode 17 (“Lingerie Football Coach”) was longer than Katie Thomas, a player in the Lingerie Football League. Every time the LFL All-Pro/Applebee’s hostess is interviewed about her trainer, she’s topless and jerking off little nuggets like, “The trainer always lets me know when I’ve got my head up my ass. It’s a lot.”

After a three-year hiatus, Guggenheim returned to “Tosh.0” in Season 9 Episode 2 (“Drone Wife Cheat”) and Season 9 Episode 18 (“Long Leg Girl”), playing the character of Daniel Tosh’s wife. In the first episode, he uses a drone to discover that she is cheating and tries to blow up her and her lover. Guggenheim’s character emerges bloodied and half her arm missing, and she insists she’s fine.

Guggenheim’s last appearance on the show was in Season 9, Episode 30 (“Best of Season 9”), where she was given the name Noelle. As part of a fake Hallmark Channel movie called The Jolliest Holly, she’s the CEO of a woman-owned protein bar company who reveals a cannibalistic reason for her hatred of Christmas. She then falls in love with Tosh, claims to be an angel and disappears.

It’s unlikely we’ll see Guggenheim on “Tosh.0” again as it officially went off the air in 2020. Hopefully we can enjoy many more episodes of her as scene thief Madisynn before her star continues to rise.