The Abyss Is Staring Back At Evan Peters After Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

In an interview shared by Netflix’s YouTube account, Evan Peters shared a well-known struggle, explaining that portraying serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer was deeply distressing to him. “Honestly, I was terrified of all the things that he did and going into it and trying to go into it was absolutely one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do in my life because I wanted it so badly “To be authentic,” he said. “But for that, I had to go to really dark places and stay there for a long time.”

Trivia like this feels double-edged. On the one hand, behind-the-scenes information is usually compelling simply because someone in the know pulls back the curtain for inquisitive minds to potentially access. On the other hand…it’s not particularly surprising—or even interesting—news to hear that a normal person is troubled by pretending to be a serial killer. If anything, that should just be the daily litmus test for anyone assuming these roles. The moment it doesn’t get you in phase, it’s time to switch actors, right?

That being said, it’s encouraging to know that Peters puts in the work to ensure his projects are as good as they can be, and perhaps that’s the only key takeaway, because anything else sounds suspiciously like someone’s complaining about one of the The coolest jobs in the world.