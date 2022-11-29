The 7 Best And 7 Worst Things About The Sitcom

As previously mentioned, one of the most endearing aspects of That ’70s Show is the way the show evokes nostalgia for its eponymous time period – something that appeals to people born after the ’70s as well as people who experienced their teenage years during that particular era.

“That ’70s Show” focuses heavily on several prominent aspects of 1970s America. These include the rising anti-establishment mentality across America (principally embodied by Steven Hyde), the rise in marijuana use in the country (seen whenever audiences visit the circle), and a growing sense of teenage independence.

Additionally, the series is brimming with references to 1970s popular culture, with Eric’s bedroom functioning almost as a shrine to old ’70s posters and sci-fi memorabilia – many of which are dedicated to “Star Wars”. As such, the series as a whole serves as a love letter to a bygone era, and the sense of nostalgia it embodies is one of the series’ best qualities.