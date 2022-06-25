The 6th Scenario Begins! Release Date

advertisement

Fans can look forward to some of the most wonderful and action-packed outings from ORV, Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint, Chapter 113. In last week’s chapter, fans saw that Kim Dokja had opened his eyes to a whole different world. This place was nothing but the world of men and gods. And Hades was the ruling man, lusting after more power. More interesting was the fact that winning scenario 6 is the only way Kim Dokja can get out of this place. Here you can find out everything about the next trip.

In the following storyline, fans can catch up on the tasks and challenges of the sixth scenario. In an indirect way, the players learned that this time they have to fight Hades. But a Dokkaebi has yet to confirm the same thing.

Omniscient Reader’s Point of View Chapter 113: What Will Happen Next?

In the forthcoming outing, fans will be able to see what this divine world is really all about. Nomwoon had explained that Hades, god of the underworld, had planned to begin preparations for Gigantomachia. This was a type of war aimed at making Hades the most powerful king. But neither Nomwoon nor the common folk wanted that to ever happen.

If Hades were ever to become the king of all things, he would not spare a single soul who practiced dissent. Therefore, it is possible that this is the sixth scenario in hindsight. Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint Chapter 113 will also show what the other players are doing in the other world in the meantime.

Summary of the previous chapter!

The previous chapter of ORV, Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint, Chapter 112, began with Kim Dokja opening his eyes to a whole new world. The man did not expect such a strange change when he came to the 6th scenario. The man then stood up and took a quick look at all the people surrounding him. Dokja could only think that he had woken up in some kind of village. The strange thing, however, was the fact that he was also part of this community.

At that moment he saw another man staring at him from afar. This was none other than Kim Nomwoon. Dokja remembered that all the people he killed would definitely be in that place. However, he wasn’t in the mood at all to start this fight. The chapter ended with Nomwoon stating that there were bigger issues they needed to address.

Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint Chapter 113: Release Date

This week some of the latest outings will be coming to the table as the new scenario in the frame unfolds. Therefore, Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint Chapter 113 will be published non-stop this week. Fans can only access all chapters of the Manhwa on the official Naver, Webtoon and Kakaopae sites. If there are any more updates on this, we’ll be sure to add them to this section. So keep in touch with The Anime Daily for more information on this.