The 60 Minutes Segment That Had Viewers Talking About A Murder She Wrote Reboot

During the 60 Minutes interview, Lesley Stahl detailed the chain of events leading up to the end of Murder, She Wrote. The show was a hit for the station’s Sunday night lineup for years, although an attempt to attract a younger audience prompted authorities at CBS to move the show to a new slot. This decision failed and viewership plummeted. The show was eventually canceled after 12 seasons, but a revival is always possible in a world where old shows are constantly being rebooted. In a Reddit thread discussing the 60 Minutes interview, user u/chumchees couldn’t help but wonder, “Why hasn’t this show restarted yet?”

The idea definitely has merit, although the show would need to be adapted for modern audiences. The show’s original format may require updates, but the overall premise offers plenty of storytelling opportunities. “A reboot of the show would have to be played directly. ‘Murder, She Wrote’ was an incredibly genuine show and it would be very difficult to be jaded or cynical about it,” said u/radixius.

Sadly, Angela Lansbury passed away in October 2022, so hopefully any possible reboot would pay homage to the actor. Fortunately, Redditor u/s3rila already has an excellent idea of ​​what a spin-off series could be about: “Do a season about finding out who killed Jessica Fletcher, who wanted revenge on her the most? So many people to investigate.”