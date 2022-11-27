The 6 Best And 6 Worst Things Ranked

Director Tim Burton has always had a unique perspective on the world. In its most notable features such as “Edward Scissorhands”, “Mars Attacks!” 1989’s Frankenweenie and Batman, Burton’s art reflects his penchant for seeing the world from a fantastical, gleefully morbid perspective. It’s a wonder it took him so long to deliver his own interpretation of The Addams Family franchise, because it seems to fit him like a pair of fingerless lace Victorian gloves.

Burton directs four of the eight episodes of “Wednesday,” and his signature gothic aesthetic is present throughout. Wednesday’s monochromatic attire is accented with different shades of color, such as the stained glass window in her dorm room that she shares with her werewolf roommate, Enid. Enid’s cheerful personality is reflected in her fashion style, and the window on her side of the room is painted bright colors. The Wednesday side, on the other hand, is colorless and dreary, as is its half of the big window. Wednesday even comes outfitted in her own black Nevermore Academy uniform, as she appears to be allergic to colors.

It’s not just Wednesday Addams’ look that’s covered by Tim Burton. The setting of Nevermore Academy is also reminiscent of Burton’s earlier work, with its stone walls, Gothic architecture and shaded alcoves. The concept design for the Hyde Monster is also distinctly Burtonesque, with its large, bulging eyes and rows of razor-sharp teeth.