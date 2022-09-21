The 6 Best And 6 Worst Things About Harley Quinn Season 3

After being little more than set dressing for the first two seasons of Harley Quinn, Batman takes on a much larger role in Season 3. He gets an entire episode devoted to his childhood trauma, complete with references to the Adam West, Tim Burton, and Christopher Nolan eras. His relationship with Catwoman gives him a kind of love story. The whole bat family features heavily in season 3, and in the finale, Bruce Wayne is arrested for tax fraud. All in all, it’s a pretty eventful 10 episodes for Gotham’s favorite billionaire.

Some of these materials are really great. It’s fun to see Harley’s psychology training being used to help Bruce, and nice to have a major DC show that directly acknowledges some of Batman’s more questionable traits. But mostly, Batman plays like he always did on the show – as a facetious caricature whose main recurring part is dejection.

To be fair, Bruce seems to be on the road to self-improvement by the end of Harley Quinn season 3. But for most of it, he’s an echo of jokes the show has already made. He knows nothing about rent or how to cook food, but he’s still said to be the heroic Batman that comic book fans have come to know and love. That balance feels a little off given the amount of screen time the Caped Crusader gets.