The 25 Best Simpsons Characters Who Only Appeared In One Episode

Frank Grimes is one of the classic Simpsons supporting characters of all time. Old Grimesy makes an occasional appearance on the show, but his far less prominent son, Frank Grimes, Jr., only appears once. Frank, Jr., who debuts years after his father’s appearance in season 8’s “Homer’s Enemy,” shares many of the same characteristics as his father, appearing physically identical to Frank, Sr., but also inheriting his father’s intense hatred Homer.

Driven by murderous vengeance for his father’s death, Frank, Jr. appears in Season 14 of The Great Louse Detective, having grown up with a unique desire to avenge Frank, Sr. He subsequently makes several attempts to assassinate Homer from afar, who uses a theatrical mask and other costumes to keep his identity a secret. The repeated murder attempts eventually lead the desperate Simpsons to enlist the help of Sideshow Bob to discover the identity of Homer’s would-be killer (The Silence of the Lambs style).

Ultimately, like Frank, Sr. before him, it is Frank, Jr.’s irrational hatred of Homer that proves his undoing. When Homer initially can’t remember who Frank, Sr. is and seems to forget that he’s dead, an enraged Frank, Jr. lashes out, becoming more and more confused with every moment he spends with Homer. He was last seen being taken to prison by the Springfield Police Department, although his fate remains decidedly better than his father’s.