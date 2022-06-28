The 25 Best Seinfeld Characters Who Only Appeared In One Episode

Another of Elaine’s many friends over the years, Tony is one of the most memorable of the men Elaine dates during “Seinfeld.” He’s a long-haired, sports-clad, stereotypical “cool guy,” a suave, exciting, if somewhat absent-minded man who loves to be active, and whom Elaine admittedly only dates for his looks. As she describes him to Jerry, “He’s an exciting, charismatic man who happens to have a perfect face.” In Jerry’s less appreciative words, Tony is a “manly chick” (or a “mimbo,” as Jerry puts it), which Elaine also admits.

Tony appears in season 5’s “The Stall” and subsequently spends more time with George – who has an undisputed crush on a man – than with Elaine. A smitten George tries to hang out with Tony as much as possible and suggests activities that suit his interests, like rock climbing. However, during their outing, Tony suffers a serious facial injury when George fails to attach a rope for climbing. An angry Tony breaks the friendship and wreaks havoc on George.

Tony wouldn’t be such a great character on Seinfeld if he hadn’t interacted with George. George’s utter fascination with Tony, the way he blushes when someone suggests he’s in love with him, and the way he mimics Tony’s mannerisms are hilariously funny. It’s a relationship between Ryan and Michael before “The Office” was ever a thing, and for that we can’t help but thank Tony.