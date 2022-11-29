The 2023 Oscars Will Finally Televise Every Category

No nominees are left out as cameras roll at the Dolby Theater at Ovation Hollywood for the biggest night in the industry. On Tuesday morning, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences CEO Bill Kramer announced that every category will be televised in 2023. “Filmmaking,” Kramer told Variety when breaking the news. “I’m very confident that we can make a show that celebrates all the components of filmmaking in a fun and engaging way.”

The Oscars have undergone several changes over the years, e.g. B. that they had no moderator in 2020 and made history with three female moderators in 2022. Despite trying to innovate the platform, the show itself has been a hard sell for domestic audiences and, as most awards indicate, has seen a steady decline in ratings (via CNBC). According to a report by The Guardian, the 2021 Academy Awards had their lowest ratings ever, with the following year improving only enough to become the second-worst-watched affair the Academy Awards has ever seen.

People aren’t tuning in like they used to, and there’s no telling if the move to have all categories in the game will help them get more viewers. It seems like this will ease tensions with industry experts who were previously angered by the exclusion. Whether or not it helps the ratings problem, one thing is for sure, if everyone gears up for the Oscars in 2023, they’ll be able to see every award presented live.